Visitation
Monday, Aug. 12, 2019
1:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Westin Chicago North Shore
601 N. Milwaukee Avenue
Wheeling, IL
View Map
Elaine Goldflies, nee Tenenbaum, age 93, of Lincolnwood, beloved wife of the late Dr. Jerome Goldflies; loving mother of Dr. Mitchell (Marsha) Goldflies, Lonny (Mary Ann Brown) Gold, and Dr. Myles Goldflies; adored Nana and Lainey of 11 grandchildren and great grandmother of many; devoted daughter of the late Herman and the late Minnie Tenenbaum; cherished sister of the late Sondra (Maurice) Lipshutz; treasured aunt, cousin, and friend of many. Service Monday will be private. The family will be receiving condolences Monday, 1:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at the Westin Chicago North Shore, 601 N. Milwaukee Avenue, Wheeling. Contributions may be made to Keshet, www.keshet.org. Info: The Goldman Funeral Group, www.goldmanfuneralgroup.com (847) 478-1600.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Aug. 11, 2019
