Elaine H. Louie
Elaine, 84, of Chicago, passed away August 30; mother to late Carole (Richard Schumm), Sharon (Michael Ohlson) & Lenora (late Mike Phelps), grandmother to Courtney, Jarryd, Spencer, Mikayla, Sean, Keenan, Derek & the late Christian; sister to the late Mon (Maymie), late Irene, late Katherine (James Mark Sr.); aunt, great-aunt, & great-great aunt to many nieces and nephews. She was an avid sports fan, cheering on her Chicago teams & loved watching her grandchildren perform & participate in their many activities. She always looked forward to visiting her grandchildren. Elaine also loved to dance with her Joy Dance Club, & worked alongside her late husband, Leonard, in many Chinese community events & fundraisers. A prayer service at St. Therese Chinese Church will be on Saturday, September 5 at 11:30 AM. Interment immediately follows at Mt. Auburn Cemetery.


Published in Chicago Tribune from Sep. 4 to Sep. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
5
Prayer Service
11:30 AM
St. Therese Chinese Church
SEP
5
Interment
Mt. Auburn Cemetery
