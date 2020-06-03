Elaine Hanyzewski
Elaine Hanyzewski (nee Luden), 86, at rest May 31, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Daniel Sr.; loving mother of Daniel Jr. (Nancy), Louise (the late Michael) Ng, Larry (Jessie), Fr. Andrew (Amy) and Tom (Cheryl); devoted grandmother of Nathan, Tyler, Matthew, Mark, Cassidy, Savannah and L.J.; dearest great-grandmother of Mya and Blake; fond aunt of many nieces and nephews. Visitation Thursday June 4 from 3-8 P.M. at Salerno's Rosedale Chapels 450 W. Lake St., Roselle (3/4 mile west of BloomingdaleRd./Roselle Rd). Funeral services and interment private. At the request of the family, guests are reminded to wear protective masks. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to humanesociety.org or americanredcross.org or aspca.org. Info 630-889-1700


Published in Chicago Tribune on Jun. 3, 2020.
