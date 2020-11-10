1/
Elaine Hilliard
Elaine Hilliard (nee Piwnicki), beloved wife and best friend of Robert Hilliard; loving mother of Kenneth (Michelle) Hilliard; cherished Mimi of Christopher and Kyle Hilliard; dear sister of Lawrence. (Joan) Piwnicki; dearest aunt of Lawrence Jr. (Betty) Piwnicki, Randy Piwnicki, Sherry (Kevin) Mraz, Kristy Piwnicki and Wendy (Robert) Kettering; devoted great-aunt of several nephews. Elaine is a resident of Burbank, parishioner of St. Albert the Great Church and a former Miss Blue Angel. Visitation Thursday 3-8 P.M. Due to Phase 3 of the State of Illinois COVID-19 guidelines, visitation is limited to 25 people at all times. Masks and social distancing are required. Funeral Friday 9:45 A.M from Lawn Funeral Home, 7732 W. 159th St. Orland Park to Our Lady of the Woods Church Mass 10:30 A.M. Please register at ourladyofthewoods.org. Entombment Resurrection Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials to Mayo Clinic, 200 First St. SW, Rochester, MN 55905, would be appreciated. Funeral Info: 708-429-3200.



Published in Chicago Tribune on Nov. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
12
Visitation
03:00 - 08:00 PM
Lawn Funeral Home, Ltd.
NOV
13
Funeral
09:45 AM
Lawn Funeral Home, Ltd.
NOV
13
Service
10:30 AM
Our Lady of the Woods Church
Funeral services provided by
Lawn Funeral Home, Ltd.
7732 W. 159th St.
Orland Park, IL 60462
708-429-3200
