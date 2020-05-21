Elaine Izaks
Elaine Izaks nee Moss, age 91. Beloved wife of the late Yale. Loving mother of Lori and Raphael Lavin, Marla and Morton Zwick. Proud grandmother of Benjamin and Marisa Lavin. She was the last survivor of the Moss siblings: Millie, Jerry, and Paul. Cherished aunt and adored friend to countless many. To say Elaine was an inspiration is inadequate-beautiful, witty, kind, generous, smart-those words only touch the tip of the iceberg. In order to keep everyone safe, services will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to North Shore Auxiliary of JCFS Chicago, 3145 W. Pratt Blvd., Chicago, IL 60645. Arrangements by Chicago Jewish Funerals - Skokie Chapel, 847.229.8822, www.cjfinfo.com



Published in Chicago Tribune on May 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Chicago Jewish Funerals
8851 Skokie Boulevard
Skokie, IL 60077-2224
847.229.8822
