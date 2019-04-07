|
Elaine J. Dahl, 82, of Northbrook, at rest April 1, 2019. Beloved wife of 63 yrs. to Oscar. Loving mother of Dean, Thomas, and the late Lawrence. Proud grandmother of Christopher, Jeremy, Ashley and Larry. Dear great grandmother of Christopher Jr. A straight shooter with a great sense of humor; Elaine loved to travel. She visited all 50 states and their capitol buildings. She also travelled extensively throughout Europe, Australia, and New Zealand. Elaine also loved the outdoors and was an avid golfer, playing in 39 states. She was extremely proud of the fact she got a hole in one before her husband. She loved hockey and was a Wolves and Blackhawk fan. Services and Interment private. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the , 55 W. Wacker, Ste 800, Chicago, IL 60601. Funeral information 847-998-1020.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Apr. 7, 2019