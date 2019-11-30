|
|
Elaine J. Klawans, nee Lebovitz, age 84. Beloved wife of Robert for over 60 years. Loving mother of Barry (Susan) Klawans and Lisa (David) Hoffman. Proud grandmother of Taylor, Nicole, Zachary, Justin and Ryan. Graveside service Sunday 12:30PM at Westlawn Cemetery (Gardenia Section), 7801 W. Montrose, Norridge, IL. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to , 225 N. Michigan Ave., 17th Floor, Chicago, IL 60601, . Arrangements by Chicago Jewish Funerals – Skokie Chapel, 847.229.8822, www.cjfinfo.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Nov. 30, 2019