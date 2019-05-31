|
Elaine J. Robinson, Age 85, beloved wife of 63 years to Philip Robinson; loving mother of Lisa (Steve) Gabriel, Leslie Kruzich, Mark Robinson, Elaine (Tim) Bergeron, Maribeth (Alex) Tzavras, Gabrielle (Joe) Pudlo and Gina Gagliano; devoted grandmother of 19; cherished great grandmother of 1; dear sister of Rosemarie (the late Emil) Cuchna; dearest sister-in-law of Marlene (the late Frank) Infanger; fond aunt of many nieces and nephews. Visitation Sunday 1-6 P.M. at Lawn Funeral Home, 17909 S. 94th Ave, Tinley Park, IL. 60487. Lying in state Monday from 9:00 A.M. until time of Mass, 10:00 A.M. at Rosary Hill Home, 9000 W 81st St, Justice, Il. Entombment, Good Shepherd Cemetery, Funeral info (708) 532-3100.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on May 31, 2019