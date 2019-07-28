|
Wallace, Elaine Klein, nee Striker, Born 5-10-1930; at peace on 7-26-2019. Fabulous mother of Stacey Kruger Birndorf (Robert Birndorf) and Bob Kruger (Joy). Special Nana to Stephanie Birndorf; cherished aunt of Jacquie Sampson. Adored her siblings Betty (Julius) Jacob and Gerald (Faye) Striker and was deeply loved in return by them. Marvelous daughter of Esther and Sidney Striker; devoted daughter-in-law of Miriam Kruger. Her extraordinary beauty, radiant smile and ability to be a fine friend touched many. Earned a Ph.D. in psychology mid-life, and practiced in Beverly Hills, CA during the height of the AIDS epidemic, counseling those suffering from that terrible disease. World traveler, expert knitter, and maker of the very best short ribs. She loved dogs, especially Peaches. Her family wishes to thank the entire staff at The Sheridan at Green Oaks in Lake Bluff, IL for attentive care in the Memory Care wing. Special thanks to JourneyCare for their loving hands in the final chapter of her amazing life. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her name to JourneyCare (224-770-2489; journeycare.org) or to North Shore Congregation Israel (847-835-0724; nsci.org). A woman of valor, she will be deeply missed. Funeral at 3 pm on Monday, July 29th at North Shore Congregation Israel; 1185 Sheridan Road, Glencoe, IL 60022. For Shiva information please call Weinstein & Piser at 847-256-5700.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on July 28, 2019