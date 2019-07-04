|
|
Elaine Lamm, nee Hoffman, 88. Beloved wife of the late Arnold B. Lamm. Loving mother of Craig (Linda), Jeffrey (Mitra Ryndak) and Cheryl (Mike Rock) Lamm. Proud grandmother of Erin (Bryan) Wilson, Howard (Lauren), Arielle (Zachary) Sicotte, Scott, Shane and Shawn Lamm. Cherished sister of Joanne (Michael) Simon; and sister-in-law of Eleanor Schuman, Gladys (the late Sidney) Siegel, Randy (Melvin R.) Berlin and Eileen (the late Murray) Friedman. Treasured aunt to Amy (Jeff) Cardella, and her many nieces and nephews. Service Friday, 10:30 am at Westlawn Cemetery, (Section Dalia) 7801 W Montrose St, Norridge, IL In lieu of flowers, memorials in her memory to the Jewish United Fund (JUF), 30 S Wells Street, Rm 3134, Chicago, IL 60606, www.juf.org would be appreciated. Arrangements by Chicago Jewish Funerals - Skokie Chapel 847.229.8822, www.cjfinfo.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on July 4, 2019