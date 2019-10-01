|
Elaine Linehan of Wilmette. Beloved mother of Richard (Wendy) Linehan, proud grandmother of Anna, John, Connor Linehan of Yorktown, Virginia; dear sister of John (Sylvia) Kurko, of Colorado Springs, Colorado; fond aunt to many nieces and nephews she loved and adored. Elaine was born and raised in Chicago. She attended Northwestern University. She went on to become the owner of Adina Flowers in Skokie. She also owned and managed multiple residential and commercial properties. After retiring from the flower business, she became an assistant 4th grade teacher at Harper Elementary School in Wilmette. Visitation Thursday October 3, 2019 9:00 a.m. until time of Funeral Mass 10:00 a.m. at Saints Josephs and Francis Xavier Parish, 425 Ninth Street Wilmette, IL 60091. Interment St. Nicholas Ukrainian Catholic Cemetery, Chicago. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to www.fisherhouse.org. Info: wwwdonnellanfuneral.com or (847) 675-1990.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Oct. 1, 2019