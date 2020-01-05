Home

Powell Funeral Directors
5706 Foxgate Lane (office location)
Hinsdale, IL 60521
630-703-9131
Visitation
Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
Our Lady of Mt. Carmel
8404 S. Cass Ave
Darien, IL
View Map
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020
10:00 AM
Our Lady of Mt. Carmel
8404 S. Cass Ave
Darien, IL
View Map
Elaine M. Basile

Elaine M. Basile
Elaine M. Basile, age 88, passed away on January 2, 2020, at St. Patrick's Residence in Naperville. Beloved wife of Ernest M. and the late Ronald J. Marrero. Loving mother of Susan (Steve) Markus, Kathleen (Michael) Pagnano, Richard (Amy) Marrero, Annette (the late Floyd) Garver, Stephen (Paula) Marrero, and the late James Marrero. Fond grandmother of Michelle (Adrian) Dunholter, Stephanie (Tyler) Holmberg, Katherine Markus, Connor (Katie) Marrero, William (Alexandra) Markus, Kyle Marrero, and Joseph Marrero. Great-grandmother of Andria and Gina. Memorials appreciated to St. Patrick's Residence, 1400 Brookdale Rd. Naperville, IL 60563. Visitation Saturday, January 11, 2020, from 9 AM until the time of funeral mass at 10 AM at Our Lady of Mt. Carmel, 8404 S. Cass Ave. Darien, IL 60561. Interment will be held at Queen of Heaven Cemetery in Hillside. Arrangements by Brian Powell Funeral Directors of Hinsdale. For information 630-703-9131 or www.powellfuneraldirectors.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Jan. 5, 2020
