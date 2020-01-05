|
|
Elaine M. Basile, age 88, passed away on January 2, 2020, at St. Patrick's Residence in Naperville. Beloved wife of Ernest M. and the late Ronald J. Marrero. Loving mother of Susan (Steve) Markus, Kathleen (Michael) Pagnano, Richard (Amy) Marrero, Annette (the late Floyd) Garver, Stephen (Paula) Marrero, and the late James Marrero. Fond grandmother of Michelle (Adrian) Dunholter, Stephanie (Tyler) Holmberg, Katherine Markus, Connor (Katie) Marrero, William (Alexandra) Markus, Kyle Marrero, and Joseph Marrero. Great-grandmother of Andria and Gina. Memorials appreciated to St. Patrick's Residence, 1400 Brookdale Rd. Naperville, IL 60563. Visitation Saturday, January 11, 2020, from 9 AM until the time of funeral mass at 10 AM at Our Lady of Mt. Carmel, 8404 S. Cass Ave. Darien, IL 60561. Interment will be held at Queen of Heaven Cemetery in Hillside. Arrangements by Brian Powell Funeral Directors of Hinsdale. For information 630-703-9131 or www.powellfuneraldirectors.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Jan. 5, 2020