|
|
Elaine Blumenthal, née Mendelson. Beloved wife of the late Henry "Hank"; dear mother of Douglas (Stacey) Meyer, Danna Joy Meyer, and Sandi (George) Segenreich; loving grandmother of Jamie (Brett), Lindsay (Matt), Steven, Rachel, and David; proud great-grandmother of five; fond sister of the late Ruth Kutcher. Memorial service Tuesday, March 3, 2 PM, at Weinstein & Piser Funeral Home, 111 Skokie Blvd, Wilmette. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the . For info: 847-256-5700.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication from Mar. 2 to Mar. 3, 2020