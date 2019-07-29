Home

Robert J. Sheehy & Sons Funeral Home
9000 West 151st St
Orland Park, IL 60462
(708) 857-7878
Funeral service
Monday, Jul. 29, 2019
9:15 AM
Robert J. Sheehy & Sons Funeral Home
9000 West 151st St
Orland Park, IL 60462
Funeral Mass
Monday, Jul. 29, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Francis of Assisi Church
Visitation
Tuesday, Jul. 30, 2019
3:00 PM - 9:00 PM
(nee Gaura) Age 68 Beloved wife of 45 years to Terry Graff. Devoted mother of Genine (Nickolas) Katsoulakis, Jeff (Kimberly) Graff and Kristen Graff. Proud grandmother of Michael, Luke, Charlie, Vivian and Hailey. Loving sister of the late Christine and the late Robert. Dear aunt to many nieces and nephews. Visitation Tuesday 3-9 p.m. Funeral Service Wednesday 9:15 a.m. from the Robert J. Sheehy & Sons Funeral Home, 9000 W. 151st Street, Orland Park, IL to St. Francis of Assisi Church Mass at 10:00 a.m. Interment Private. Memorials may be made to Pancreatic Cancer Action Network 1500 Rosecrans Ave. Suite 200 Manhattan Beach, CA 90266-3721
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on July 29, 2019
