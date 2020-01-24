|
Elaine M. Holz, nee LeFevre. Age 83 of Prospect Heights, formerly of Park Ridge. Beloved wife of the late Joseph F. Loving mother of Kathy (Randy) Schappert, Linda (Bob) Berleth and Tom (Kathy). Devoted grandmother of Scott (Katie), Amanda (Travis) Jensen, Susan (Joe) Calabrese, Kristen (Tyler) Goerth and Joe. Great-grandmother of Maddie, Tori, Luke and Josie.
Visitation Sunday, January 26, 3-8 p.m., at Ryan-Parke Funeral Home, 120 S. Northwest Hwy. (2 blks. S. of Touhy), Park Ridge. Funeral Monday, 9:30 a.m. prayers from funeral home, to St. Paul of the Cross Church. Mass 10 a.m. Interment St. Joseph Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the , , are appreciated. Info., www.ryan-parke.com.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Jan. 24, 2020