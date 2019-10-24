|
Elaine Mildred Jauch, nee Bohl, age 84. Loving wife of Robert Jauch for 60 years. Dear mother of Glenn (Alice) Jauch and Karen (Joseph) Kinahan. Dear grandmother of Kaitlin, Kevin and Kelly Kinahan & Jake and Monica Jauch. Sister of Ken (Carole) Bohl. Aunt and friend of many. Services are Saturday, October 26, 2019 at Redeemer Lutheran Church, 139 E. First St., Hinsdale where she will lie in state from 9:30 am until the service at 10:00 am. Visitation is Friday, October 25th from 4:00 pm until 8:00 pm at Adolf Funeral Home, Ltd., 7000 S. Madison St., Willowbrook. Info at: 630-325-2300 or www.adolfservices.com.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Oct. 24, 2019