(nee Lalumia)-Beloved wife of the late Thomas V.; loving mother of Cheryl (Rick) Lenz, and Thomas J. (Julie); proud grandmother of Tommy, Ricky, Joey, and Katie; fond sister of Joseph , Carl and the late Mary Lalumia and Rosemarie Levy; dear aunt and cousin to many. Elaine was an employee of Chicago Public Schools for 35 years at Bell and Lane Tech. Visitation will be held Friday from 3:00 p.m.-8:00 p.m. at Cooney Funeral Home located at 3918 W. Irving Park Rd. in Chicago. Funeral Saturday, prayers at 9:30 a.m. to St. Andrew Church for Mass at 10:00 a.m. Interment Queen of Heaven Cemetery. For information please call 773-588-5850 or visit www.cooneyfuneralhome.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on June 6, 2019