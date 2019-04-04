|
Elaine M. Lorenz, nee Williams, age 76. Beloved wife of Francis S. Lorenz, Jr. Mother to Amy Lorenz, Mary (Mike) Donohue, Anne (Gerald) Szybist, Candace (Larry) Swihart, Laura Lorenz, Frank III (Riley) Lorenz, John (Kathleen) Lorenz and Grandmother to 13. Born in Chicago, IL Daughter to the late Stanley and Violet Williams (Wilinski). Sister to Richard Wilinski and Robert Williams. Bachelors Degree in Art Education from Clarke College and Masters in Art Education from the University of Illinois. Member of the Sauganash Woman's Club, Sauganash Garden Club, Chicago Pastel Painters. Volunteer and Participant with many other organizations. Visitation Friday Apr 5 from 3-8pm at Smith-Corcoran Funeral Home 6150 N. Cicero Ave, Chicago. Funeral Mass Saturday Apr 6 at 10am at Queen of All Saints Basilica - 6280 N. Sauganash Ave, Chicago. Interment at Maryhill Cemetery, Niles, IL immediately following. In lieu of flowers please consider donating to Catholic charities www.catholiccharities.net. Info 773-736-3833 or www.smithcorcoran.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Apr. 4, 2019