Elaine Marie Synowiec, age 80, loving mother of John Synowiec. Devoted grandmother of Jonathan and Joseph. Dearest sister of John (Helen) Synowiec and the late Edward (Phyllis) Synowiec. Fond aunt of Rose (Aris) Analitis, George, Paul and Michael Synowiec. Visitation Saturday, November 30, 2019, 9am until time of service 11am at RICHARD J MODELL FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, 12641 W. 143rd St., Homer Glen. Entombment Resurrection Mausoleum. 708-301-3595 or rjmodellfh.com.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Nov. 27, 2019