Richard J. Modell Funeral Home & Cremation Services
12641 W. 143rd St
Homer Glen, IL 60491
(708) 301-3595
Elaine Synowiec
Visitation
Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Richard J. Modell Funeral Home & Cremation Services
12641 W. 143rd St
Homer Glen, IL 60491
Service
Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019
11:00 AM
Richard J. Modell Funeral Home & Cremation Services
12641 W. 143rd St
Homer Glen, IL 60491
Elaine M. Synowiec


1939 - 2019
Elaine M. Synowiec Obituary
Elaine Marie Synowiec, age 80, loving mother of John Synowiec. Devoted grandmother of Jonathan and Joseph. Dearest sister of John (Helen) Synowiec and the late Edward (Phyllis) Synowiec. Fond aunt of Rose (Aris) Analitis, George, Paul and Michael Synowiec. Visitation Saturday, November 30, 2019, 9am until time of service 11am at RICHARD J MODELL FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, 12641 W. 143rd St., Homer Glen. Entombment Resurrection Mausoleum. 708-301-3595 or rjmodellfh.com.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Nov. 27, 2019
