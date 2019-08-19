|
Elaine M. Wheeler (nee Repplinger), 95 years young, at rest on August 13, 2019 at Scandia Village in Sister Bay, WI. Beloved wife of the late Albert F. Wheeler. Loving mother of Susan Schippits (Jack Deibel) and Dale (Melody) Wheeler. Cherished grandmother of Amanda Wheeler and Shannon (Keith) Zaffuto. Dear Aunt and friend to many. Visitation Tuesday, August 20, 2019 from 9:30 a.m. until time of prayers at 10:30 a.m. at Cumberland Chapels, 8300 W. Lawrence Ave., Norridge, IL. The funeral will then proceed to Our Lady Mother of the Church in Chicago for 11:00 a.m. Mass. Interment will follow at Irving Park Cemetery. Funeral Info: 708-456-8300 or www.cumberlandchapels.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Aug. 19, 2019