Elaine M. Freeman, nee Walsh, 84, longtime resident of Hoffman Estates, IL. Born June 12, 1934 in Chicago, IL, passed away peacefully on March 8, 2019, surrounded by her family. Loving mother of Thomas Jr. (Ernestine), Terrence (Judith), Michael Sr., Mary (William) Meyer, Brian, and Tracey (Thomas) Bobitz. Cherished grandmother of Thomas III, Caitlin, Daniele, Alexis, Michael Jr., Kyle, Sean, Kevin, Matthew, Dayna, Ariana, Shannon, Molly, Andrea, Grace, Thomas, and Lucas. Dear aunt and friend to many. Preceded in death by her husband Thomas J. Freeman Sr., grandson Ryan, and brothers James Jr. and Richard Walsh. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in Elaine's name to JourneyCare Foundation, 405 N. Lake Zurich Road, Barrington, IL 60010. Visitation Thursday, March 14, 2019 from 3-8 PM at Smith-Corcoran Funeral Home, 185 E. Northwest Hwy., Palatine and Friday, March 15, 2019 from 9:30 AM until time of Funeral Mass at 10:30 AM at Holy Family Church, 2515 W. Palatine Road, Inverness. Interment will be private. 847-359-8020 or www.smithcorcoran.com.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Mar. 11, 2019