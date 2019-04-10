|
Elaine Marie O'Donnell, nee Essenmacher, age 87. Beloved wife of the late Joseph O'Donnell. Loving mother of Jolane (Michael) Reder, Starr (Jimmy) Mitchell, Tracy (Daniel) Kwak, and Patrick O'Donnell. Cherished grandmother Eric (Nicky) Reder, Shannon (Justin) Hendry, Brandon Reder, Lorilane (Jeffrey) Chouinard, Steven (Ashley) Mitchell, Ryan Kwak. Great-grandmother of 16. Fond aunt of many. Preceded in death by her parents Edward and Anna Essenmacher and brother Ronald Essen. Elaine's was active in the Catholic Council of Women, VFW Auxillary President, Antioch, IL, Voice of Democracy, Patriots Pen, Foster Grandparents Program, and a Girl Scout Leader. Visitation Friday, 4:00 P.M. – 8:00 P.M. at Friedrichs Funeral Home, 320 W. Central Rd. at Northwest Highway, Mount Prospect. Prayers Saturday 11:00 A.M. at the funeral home to St. Emily Church for Mass at 11:30 A.M.Interment All Saints Cemetery. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to the Antioch V.FW., 75 North Ave, Antioch, IL 60002 Information call 847-255-7800 or www.friedrichsfh.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Apr. 10, 2019