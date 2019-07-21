PALMER, Elaine Catherine (Majeski), age 96 passed on to the Lord peacefully on July 15, 2019 in her Lakeland, Florida residence. She is survived by daughters, Ruth (Reich), Karen (Skiba) and son, Kenneth Palmer; brother, Conrad Majeski, and predeceased by brother, Irvin and husband of 71-years Joseph Palmer (Pawlowski).



Elaine attended St. Mary Magdalene Church & School in the Chicago, and a 1940 graduate of Loretto Academy in Woodlawn. She was active in Church activities, Alter Society and woman's clubs before and after retirement. Elaine and Joseph move to Hudson Florida where she was active in Beacon Woods Women's Guild Arts & Club and a devoted Eucharistic Minister from St. Michael the Archangel Church in Hudson; (as a side note, Joseph would religiously drive mom around to the homes she administered communion to after Sunday mass).



Funeral Service scheduled for Saturday, July 27 at Castle Hill Funeral Home in Calumet City with visitation starting at 9 a.m. to include praying of the Rosary. Holy Mass at 11:00 a.m. at St. Andrew the Apostle Catholic Church, then followed by interment at Holy Cross Cemetery to the family plot in the Good Shepherd Section.



In lieu of flowers, the family encourages donations to the Alzheimer Society. Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication from July 21 to July 22, 2019