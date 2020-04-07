|
|
Elaine Pappas, nee Korompilas, of Oak Brook. Beloved wife of the late Steven; loving father of Dr. Pat (Lara) and Gigi Pappas; proud Yiayia of Dean, Steven, Steven, and Clara. She was a great wife, mother, and grandmother. A kind and generous woman to all. Due to the COVID-19 crisis all services are private. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations to Holy Apostles Greek Orthodox Church, 2501 S. Wolf Rd., Westchester, IL 60154 would be appreciated. Arrangements entrusted to Chris J. Balodimas, Funeral Director. For info 708-F-U-N-E-R-A-L.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Apr. 7, 2020