Elaine Patterson
Elaine Gustafson Patterson, age 93, of Glenview. Beloved wife of the Late Roy Patterson. Elaine was predeceased by two of her children, Kathy and Tom, and survived by David. Adoring grandmother of Jake, Billy, and Sam.

A remembrance of Elaine's life will be held at Glenview Community Church at 2:00 PM on Saturday, October 11th, 2020. Although attendees will be welcome, this event will be live streamed on You Tube under Glenview Community Church. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Elaine's honor to Hands of Peace, 1000 Elm Street Glenview IL 60025. Interment Private.

Info: www.donnellanfuneral.com



Published in Chicago Tribune from Oct. 9 to Oct. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
10
Service
02:00 PM
Glenview Community Church
Funeral services provided by
DONNELLAN FAMILY FUNERAL SERVICES
10045 SKOKIE BLVD.
Skokie, IL 60077
(847) 675-1990
