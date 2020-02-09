Chicago Tribune Obituaries
Elaine R. Byots, nee Miller, age 90. Beloved wife of the late Thomas J. Byots. Cherished mother of Joel (Clemencia) Byots and Bruce (Valerie) Byots. Loving grandmother of Jennifer Panzella, Melissa (Adam) Klos, Cristina Byots (Brian Kontek) and Tom (Kat Velarde) Byots, and great grandchildren Carson and Ben. Devoted daughter of the late Deborah and David Miller. Dear sister of the late Harold Miller. Graveside services Monday, February 10th, 1 PM at Rosehill Cemetery, Section 9, 5800 N. Ravenswood Avenue, Chicago. Info Mitzvah Memorial Funerals, 630-MITZVAH (630-648-9824) or www.mitzvahfunerals.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Feb. 9, 2020
