Elaine F. Kallal, nee Fammeree; beloved wife of the late Richard Kallal; dear sister of the late Richard A. Fammeree; cherished aunt of Miriam (Christopher Buscaglia) Weismann and the late Richard (Rachel Webster) Fammeree; great aunt of Aaron (Lisa) Weismann, Adele Fammeree and the late Rachel Leah Weismann; great grand aunt of James, Aubrey and Robert; dear friend of Carol Cargle. Elaine and Richard were well respected dog-fanciers together they showed for over 40 years and won many titles. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Memorials may be made to the Buddy Foundation. Services entrusted to Hursen Funeral Home & Crematory. 800-562-0082





