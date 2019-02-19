|
Elaine R. Kimball, nee Covelli, age 78, of Elmhurst, formerly of Chicago; longtime crossing guard at St. Charles and Prospect; beloved wife of the late Edward F.; loving mom of Jayne (the late Larry) Erwin, Lonna (the late Cliff) Marchetti, Beth (Michael) Moore, Brian (Julie) Kimball, Hope (Jeff) Byrne, Maura Kimball and Dru Kimball; proud grandma of Blake, Dr. Faith, Brandon, Parker, Connor, Mallory, Margaret, Paige, Pierce, Tannith, Colten, Daly, Quincy, Vincent, Kennedy and Reagan and great-grandmother of Bennett; dear sister of Marlyn Covelli, Jerome (the late Brenda) Covelli and the late Linda (Michael) Wilson. Visitation Wednesday, 3:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. and Thursday, 8:00 a.m. until time of funeral 9:00 a.m. at Gibbons Funeral Home, 134 South York Road, (½ mile North of Saint Charles Road), Elmhurst. Mass of Christian Burial 10:00 a.m. at Saint Domitilla Catholic Church, Hillside. Interment Queen of Heaven Catholic Cemetery, Hillside. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. For funeral information please call 630-832-0018 or www.gibbonsfuneralhome.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Feb. 19, 2019