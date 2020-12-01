Elaine R. Lanenga nee Du Bois. Beloved wife of Robert Lanenga Sr. Loving mother of Robert (Cathryn) Lanenga Jr. Cherished grandmother of Sarah (Dustin) Howlett. Dear great-grandmother of Dominick Howlett. Fond cousin & friend of many. Funeral Thursday 9:15 am from Thompson & Kuenster Funeral Home, 5570 W. 95th St. Oak Lawn to St. Gerald Church for Mass at 10:00 am. Interment St. Mary Cemetery. Visitation Thursday from 8:30 am until the time of Service at 9:15 am. thompsonkuensterfuneralhome.com
708-425-0500
Published in Chicago Tribune on Dec. 1, 2020.