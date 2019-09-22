Home

Lake View Funeral Home
1458 West Belmont Avenue
Chicago, IL 60657
(773) 472-6300
Celebration of Life
Friday, Sep. 27, 2019
4:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Elaine S. Kurisu


1937 - 2019
Elaine S. Kurisu Obituary
Elaine S. Kurisu nee Teraoka, 82, of Mt. Prospect, passed away Sept. 14, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Tom Kurisu; loving mother of Gary, Glen, and Todd (Lynn Sasamoto); cherished grandmother of Austin & Victoria Kurisu, and Katelin Sasamoto-Kurisu; devoted sister of Carol Okuda, Patti McKee and the late Gayle Yamaji. Celebration of LIfe: Fri. Sept. 27, 4-9 pm with Memory Sharing at 7 pm, Lakeview Funeral Home, 1458 W. Belmont Ave. Chicago, IL 60657. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Friendship Senior Options Foundation, www.friendshipsenioroptions.org/foundation or the Parkinson's Foundation, www.parkinson.org. Info: www.lakeviewfuneralhome.com (773) 472-6300.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Sept. 22, 2019
