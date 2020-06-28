Elaine Borneman Schultz, beloved wife of 34 years to the late Thomas Schultz; devoted daughter of the late Herman and Emma Borneman; loving mother of Nancy Schultz, Betty (Ed) Devitt and Paul (Deborah) Schultz; proud grandmother of T.J. Schultz, Will Schultz, Ed Devitt, Christopher (Amanda) Devitt, Patrick (Tayrn) Devitt and Elizabeth Devitt; honored great grandmother of Keira Devitt; dear sister of the late Lois (Ralph) Reinke and the late Richard (Barbara) Borneman. Service of interment was held in private at Irving Park Cemetery, Chicago, IL Memorial Service will be held at a future date. If desired, please consider a contribution in lieu of flowers, to Immanuel Lutheran Church, 142 E. Third St., Elmhurst, Il 60126. Funeral arrangements entrusted to Pedersen Ryberg Funeral Home of Elmhurst. 630-834-1133 or pedersenryberg.com
Published in Chicago Tribune on Jun. 28, 2020.