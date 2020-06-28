Elaine (Borneman) Schultz
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Elaine's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Elaine Borneman Schultz, beloved wife of 34 years to the late Thomas Schultz; devoted daughter of the late Herman and Emma Borneman; loving mother of Nancy Schultz, Betty (Ed) Devitt and Paul (Deborah) Schultz; proud grandmother of T.J. Schultz, Will Schultz, Ed Devitt, Christopher (Amanda) Devitt, Patrick (Tayrn) Devitt and Elizabeth Devitt; honored great grandmother of Keira Devitt; dear sister of the late Lois (Ralph) Reinke and the late Richard (Barbara) Borneman. Service of interment was held in private at Irving Park Cemetery, Chicago, IL Memorial Service will be held at a future date. If desired, please consider a contribution in lieu of flowers, to Immanuel Lutheran Church, 142 E. Third St., Elmhurst, Il 60126. Funeral arrangements entrusted to Pedersen Ryberg Funeral Home of Elmhurst. 630-834-1133 or pedersenryberg.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Chicago Tribune on Jun. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Pedersen-Ryberg Mortuary
435 York Road
Elmhurst, IL 60126
(630) 834-1133
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved