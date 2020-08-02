Elaine Solomon, age 80, died peacefully at home on July 26 surrounded by family. She will be remembered as a kind and generous person, as well as a great cook who made a mean matzo ball soup. Elaine was an avid reader of novels, an opera aficionado, as well as a regular theatergoer. A lifelong Chicago area resident, Elaine supported the Cubs through thick and thin. Elaine was a dedicated and compassionate registered nurse who always went above and beyond when caring for her patients. She was an incredibly loving and caring mother who would do anything for her children, their spouses, and her grandchildren. Private family service. Arrangements entrusted to Lakeshore Jewish Funerals, 773-625-8621