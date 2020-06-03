Elaine Steinberg, nee singer, forever "39", passed away peacefully on June 2nd. Beloved wife for 55 years of the late Irwin Steinberg; loving mother of Dawn (Evan) Hollander and Stacey (Steven) Nye; adoring "Nani" to grandchildren Jordan (Ashley) Hollander, Jaclyn Hollander (Michael Tomei), Rachael Hollander (Jason Christensen), Zachary Nye (Alice Healy), Jesse Nye and her great-grandchildren Kaylin, Parker, Mackenzie and the late Talia Hollander; dearest sister of the late Fran (Skip) Kostman; loving aunt to Sherry Kostman; mommy extraordinaire of her beloved dog Taffy; owner for many years, along with her parents Rose and Jack Singer and sister Fran, of Your Snappy Shop on Irving Park in Chicago. A private funeral service is necessary, however family and friends that can't attend may view the funeral at Elaine's webpage on www.mitzvahfunerals.com Thursday June 4th at 1 PM live, or any time after the funeral. Info Mitzvah Memorial Funerals 630-MITZVAH 630-648-9824.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Chicago Tribune on Jun. 3, 2020.