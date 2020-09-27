1/1
Elaine Stone Colburn
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Elaine's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Elaine Stone Colburn, nee Lewin, 96. Beloved wife of the late George Stone and the late Lewis Colburn. Cherished mother of Robert (Barbara) Stone and Susan Stone; loving stepmother of John (Joy) Colburn and the late Barry Colburn. Proud grandmother of David Stone and Michael Stone (fiancée Robin Shapiro). Devoted daughter of the late Hazel and late Paul Lewin, dear sister of the late Dolores Licht and dear niece/ "sister" of the late Viola Rothschild. Fond cousin & aunt. A private graveside service was held at Oak Woods Cemetery on Monday, September 21st. Donations may be made via the Tourette Association of America website at: www.tourette.org. For info, Mitzvah Memorial Funerals, www.mitzvahfunerals.com or

630-MITZVAH 630-648-9824


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Chicago Tribune on Sep. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Mitzvah Memorial Funerals
500 Lake Cook Road
Deerfield, IL 60015
630-648-9824
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

2 entries
September 24, 2020
Please accept my condolences . I'm so sorry for the loss of your loved one. May the word of God comfort and strengthen you. 2 Thessalonians 2:16,17
D T
September 20, 2020
Dear Bob, Barbara and Susie, So sorry to learn of Elaine's death. She was such a fun, warm and wonderful Aunt. She will be missed. Our thoughts and prayers are with you all at this time. Love, Nanci, Andrew, Lauren and Alexandria Agostini
Nanci Agostini
Family
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved