Elaine Stone Colburn, nee Lewin, 96. Beloved wife of the late George Stone and the late Lewis Colburn. Cherished mother of Robert (Barbara) Stone and Susan Stone; loving stepmother of John (Joy) Colburn and the late Barry Colburn. Proud grandmother of David Stone and Michael Stone (fiancée Robin Shapiro). Devoted daughter of the late Hazel and late Paul Lewin, dear sister of the late Dolores Licht and dear niece/ "sister" of the late Viola Rothschild. Fond cousin & aunt. A private graveside service was held at Oak Woods Cemetery on Monday, September 21st. Donations may be made via the Tourette Association of America website at: www.tourette.org
. For info, Mitzvah Memorial Funerals, www.mitzvahfunerals.com
or
630-MITZVAH 630-648-9824