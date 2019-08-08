Home

PRUZIN BROTHERS FUNERAL SERVICE - Portage
2700 Willowcreek Road
Portage, IN 46368
1-219-763-9800
Elaine V. Hill

Elaine V. Hill Obituary
ELAINE V. HILL, age 76, of Hobart, passed away on Monday, August 5, 2019.

Elaine is survived by husband, Rich Hill; three children, Michael Hill, Elizabeth Hill, and Colleen (Harry) Cavallaris; three grandchildren: Max Hill, Jessica and Nicholas Cavallaris. Preceded in death by parents, Rita and Matthew Sweeney; three sisters, Marita Pahnke, Joan Sweeney, and Sue Russell; brother, John Sweeney.

Elaine taught at St. Mary of the Lake in Gary and Hamilton Elementary in Lake Station. She was an avid golfer and played in golf leagues at Cressmoor, Hobart Elks, and Indian Ridge golf leagues. She was a member of the Bahama Mamas.

Family and friends may call at Pruzin Brothers Funeral Service, 2700 Willowcreek Rd., Portage on Saturday, August 10, 2019 from 9:00 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will be at 11:00 a.m. from St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church, 2447 Putnam St., Lake Station with Rev. David Kime officiating. Cremation to follow Mass.

Please visit www.pruzinfuneralservice.com to express online condolences and view online obituary.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Aug. 8, 2019
