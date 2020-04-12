Chicago Tribune Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Smith-Corcoran Funeral Home
185 E. Northwest Hwy.
Palatine, IL 60067
(847) 359-8020
Resources
More Obituaries for Elaine Vlagos
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Elaine Vlagos


1934 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Elaine Vlagos Obituary
Elaine Vlagos, of Lakewood, IL. Born on February 21, 1934 to the late Kanella and Nicholas Diakoumis, passed away on April 6, 2020. Beloved mother of Alexandra (Jim) Polites, Steven Vlagos, and Mary Victoria Wright. Loving Yiayia of Matthew and Eleni Polites. Dear sister of Chrysanthy (Angelo) Passias, the late Louis (Faye) Diakoumis, the late Angelo (the late Dolores) Diakoumis, the late Sophie (the late Ted) Rembos, the late George (Louise) Diakoumis. Beloved aunt of many nieces and nephews. Elaine loved to entertain. Cooking for family and friends gave her the ultimate joy. She took pride in her precise gardening, and it was much like her personality; explosive and grand. She will truly be missed by all. Due to the Covid-19 restrictions, a Funeral Service will be held privately. Interment Private at Ridgewood Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Nectarios Greek Orthodox Church, 133 S Roselle Rd, Palatine, IL 60067. Info 847-359-8020 or visit www.smithcorcoran.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Apr. 12, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Elaine's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Smith-Corcoran Funeral Home
Download Now