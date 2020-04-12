|
Elaine Vlagos, of Lakewood, IL. Born on February 21, 1934 to the late Kanella and Nicholas Diakoumis, passed away on April 6, 2020. Beloved mother of Alexandra (Jim) Polites, Steven Vlagos, and Mary Victoria Wright. Loving Yiayia of Matthew and Eleni Polites. Dear sister of Chrysanthy (Angelo) Passias, the late Louis (Faye) Diakoumis, the late Angelo (the late Dolores) Diakoumis, the late Sophie (the late Ted) Rembos, the late George (Louise) Diakoumis. Beloved aunt of many nieces and nephews. Elaine loved to entertain. Cooking for family and friends gave her the ultimate joy. She took pride in her precise gardening, and it was much like her personality; explosive and grand. She will truly be missed by all. Due to the Covid-19 restrictions, a Funeral Service will be held privately. Interment Private at Ridgewood Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Nectarios Greek Orthodox Church, 133 S Roselle Rd, Palatine, IL 60067. Info 847-359-8020 or visit www.smithcorcoran.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Apr. 12, 2020