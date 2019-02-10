Elaine Wright Eisenberg, 96, of Evanston, IL, passed away peacefully on February 7, 2019. Elaine was born and raised on her family's farm near Buffalo, ND with her brother Jack and sisters Margaret and Betty. She served her country in the US Navy WAVES during WWII. Following the war Elaine graduated from South Dakota State University and worked as a first grade teacher for over 30 years. Elaine was fortunate to have had two wonderful marriages to Thomas Wright (1948-1971) and Frank Eisenberg (1980-2006)Loving mother of Kelly (Marianne) Wright and grandmother of Sarah and Haden Wright. Elaine was fortunate to be the step-mother of Elizabeth (David) Sadler, Frank Eisenberg, Paul (Elena) Eisenberg, and Judy (Timothy) Eisenberg; grandmother to Christine and Paul (Lauren) Eisenberg and great-grandmother of Elaine Eisenberg.A Memorial Service will be held Sat., Feb. 16, at 10:30 am in Elliott Chapel at Westminster Place, 3131 Simpson St. (Golf Rd.), Evanston, IL. The family welcomes flowers or donations to the . Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Feb. 10, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary