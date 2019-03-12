|
Elayne Liberman nee Shore, 95, beloved and loving wife of the late Jack for 68 years; devoted and cherished mother of Vicki Liberman, Sheri (Dr. Steven) Kase and Cara (Dean) Engel; treasured Grammy of Sara (Dr. Andrew) Franklin, Jill Kase (Oded Gold) and Matthew Kase; adored Great Grammy of Reed Jacob and Casey Jared; dear sister of the late Mildred Fischer; loving nieces and nephews. Service, Wednesday 1 PM at Temple Chai, 1670 West Checker Road, Long Grove. Interment Shalom Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Myra Rubenstein Weis Health Resource Center. For information or to leave condolences, Shalom Memorial Funeral Home, (847) 255-3520 or www.shalom2.com.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Mar. 12, 2019