Elda Hardtke Sitter, 91, of Brookfield, IL passed away Sunday, March 3, 2019 at her home with her family by her side. Beloved mother of Bill Sitter, Mark Sitter, Linda (Robert) Sitter Zumpf and Cheryl Sitter Larson; loving grandmother of Sabrina Enquist, Brian (Caitlyn) Zumpf, Ryan (Tiffany) Sitter, Melissa Larson, Kristen Zumpf, Rebecca Sitter, Lauren Sitter and Michael Sitter; dear great-grandmother of Sierra Bulthuis and Savannah Sitter; caring mother-in-law of Deborah Sitter and Coy Sitter. Elda was an active, loving and fun grandmother spending a lot of time playing, reading and baking with them. Family was everything to Elda and she will be greatly missed. She was preceded in death by her husband, Frank Sitter. A private celebration of life will take place in April.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Mar. 10, 2019
