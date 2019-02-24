|
Eldon E. Berkey, beloved husband of Gayle nee Wolter. Loving father of Laura (Milo) Golonka. Cherished grandfather of Nathan and Natalie. Dearest brother of Larry (Molly) Berkey and Dennis (Vicki) Berkey. Brother-in-law of Nancy Wolter. Uncle of many nieces and nephews. Visitation Monday 3:00 PM – 9:00 PM at Modell Funeral Home 7710 S. Cass Avenue, Darien, where a Funeral Service will be held at 7:00 PM/ Interment private. In lieu of flowers donations to Michael J, Fox Foundation for Parkinson's Research or P.A.W.S. would be appreciated. For info: 630-852-3595 or www.modelldarien.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Feb. 24, 2019