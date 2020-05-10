Eldred Ray "Salty" Saltwell died peacefully in his Park Ridge home on May 3, 2020, a cheerful twinkle in his eyes to the end. He was born on April 14, 1924, in Sioux City, Iowa, son of Charles and Amelia Saltwell. Enlisting at 18, during WWII, he served in the US Army in a specialized unit that set up communications in Europe and Asia, allowing him to experience the world. He received a bachelor's degree from Morningside College, Iowa. After a nine year courtship, he married the late and beloved Betty Anne Cairy, on February 14, 1955. Betty and Salty treasured his fun-filled and successful career with the Chicago Cubs. With the Cubs, he was a wonderful mentor to so many. An avid gardener and prankster, he was a friend to all. He was a devoted and dedicated father to Cairy (Thomas) Brown and Susan (Scott) Traylor. He shared a magical bond with his grandchildren, Caroline and Steven Brown and Jackson and Catherine Traylor. Salty is remembered as the "cool" uncle by nieces and nephews. He was so appreciative of the caregivers that made Betty and his life all the better. Family will celebrate his life privately. Donations can be made to Cubs Care, which Salty and Betty actively supported during their lifetime. Funeral Information and to sign the guest book visit, www.ryan-parke.com.
Published in Chicago Tribune on May 10, 2020.