Eleanor A. Carey (nee Fioretti), age 91, beloved wife of the late Patrick J. Carey Sr.; loving mother of Kathleen Carey, Edward Carey and Patrick Jr. (Toni) Carey; devoted grandmother Dawn (David) Martin; cherished great-grandmother of Emma and Johnny Martin; dearest sister of the late Helen (Emil) Esposito, the late Ida (Marshall) Malloy, the late Gemma (Adolph) Novello and the late Tony (Rosalie) Fioretti; dear aunt and great aunt to many. Funeral Services will be private. A Memorial Mass to celebrate Eleanor's life will be scheduled at a later date. Info: 708 429-3200







