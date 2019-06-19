Home

Johnson , Eleanor A. Lewis Eleanor A. Lewis Johnson was born on September 3, 1942, to Clarence Lewis and Marie Weed Dowdell. Eleanor was one of four children; Charles, Marjorie and Roosevelt Dowdell. Eleanor was a member of Hatchett Temple and Saints Home Church of God in Christ. Eleanor raised seven children, Anthony Lewis, Antionette Johnson, Karen Johnson, Reginald Johnson, Jenine (David) Mitchell, Tarsha (deceased) and Mark Johnson. Also mourning her passing are fifteen grandchildren, six great-grandchildren and one great-great grandchild; one brother, Bishop Charles (Shirley) Dowdell and sister, Marjorie Green. Eleanor went on to Glory on June 12, 2019. The viewing is being held on Friday, June 21, 2019 Wake 9:00a.m. Funeral 11:00a.m. At Love Feast C.O.G.I.C. 2456 Chase St. Gary,In. Professional Services Rendered Powell Coleman Funeral Home. Sign Guestbook at chicagotribune.com/obituaries
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on June 19, 2019
