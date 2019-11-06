|
|
Eleanor A. Matuszewski (nee Brzoska); beloved wife of the late Eugene A. Matuszewski; loving mother of Karen (the late Richard) Schnorr and Gregory (Kristie) Matuszewski; cherished grandmother of Geoffrey (Monica), Christina, Nicole (Jason), Michele and Brandon (Kati); dearest great grandmother of Trinity, Dakotah, Taylor, Mikayla and Hannah; dear sister of Shirley Brzoska and the late Bernice Brzoska. Visitation Thursday 3 to 9 PM. Funeral Friday 9:00 A.M. from Lawn Funeral Home 7909 State Road (5500 W) Burbank, IL 60459 to St. Adrian Church. Mass 10:00 A.M. Interment Resurrection Cemetery. Funeral info. (708) 636-2320
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Nov. 6, 2019