Eleanor A. Zajic, nee Bryja, age 94 of Lombard, Illinois, died February 19th. Beloved wife of 70 years of the late Edward Zajic; loving mother of Diane (Steve) Boger and Darcy (Craig) Lutz; devoted grandmother of Rachel (Mike) Libby, Brian (Emily) Boger, Jeff (Angie) Boger, Kelly (Brian) Cerier. She was a devoted wife and mother and enjoyed ballroom dancing, cooking, and keeping a beautiful home. Visitation Sunday, March 3, 2-8 pm at Knollcrest Funeral Home, 1500 S. Meyers Rd. (3 blks. S. of Roosevelt Rd.) Lombard. Funeral Monday, March, 9:45 am from the funeral home to Christ the King Catholic Church, 1501 S. Main St., Lombard. Mass 10:30 am. Interment Queen of Heaven Cemetery. Funeral info: (630) 932-1500 or www.knollcrest.net
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Feb. 27, 2019