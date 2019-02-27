Home

Services
Knollcrest Funeral Home
1500 South Meyers Road
Lombard, IL 60148
(630) 932-1500
Visitation
Sunday, Mar. 3, 2019
2:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Knollcrest Funeral Home
1500 South Meyers Road
Lombard, IL 60148
View Map
Funeral
Monday, Mar. 4, 2019
9:45 AM
Knollcrest Funeral Home
1500 South Meyers Road
Lombard, IL 60148
View Map
Funeral Mass
Monday, Mar. 4, 2019
10:30 AM
Christ the King Catholic Church
1501 S. Main St.
Lombard, IL
View Map
Eleanor A. Zajic Obituary
Eleanor A. Zajic, nee Bryja, age 94 of Lombard, Illinois, died February 19th. Beloved wife of 70 years of the late Edward Zajic; loving mother of Diane (Steve) Boger and Darcy (Craig) Lutz; devoted grandmother of Rachel (Mike) Libby, Brian (Emily) Boger, Jeff (Angie) Boger, Kelly (Brian) Cerier. She was a devoted wife and mother and enjoyed ballroom dancing, cooking, and keeping a beautiful home. Visitation Sunday, March 3, 2-8 pm at Knollcrest Funeral Home, 1500 S. Meyers Rd. (3 blks. S. of Roosevelt Rd.) Lombard. Funeral Monday, March, 9:45 am from the funeral home to Christ the King Catholic Church, 1501 S. Main St., Lombard. Mass 10:30 am. Interment Queen of Heaven Cemetery. Funeral info: (630) 932-1500 or www.knollcrest.net
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Feb. 27, 2019
