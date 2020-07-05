1/1
Eleanor B. Lafrentz
Eleanor B. Lafrentz, age 87, at rest July 1, 2020. Preceded in death by her loving husband George J. Lafrentz. (2013) Loving mother of Annie (Karl) Muehlfelt, Karen (Michael) Kratschmer, Tina (Buzz) Ruttenberg and John G. (Tammy) Lafrentz.

Devoted Oma of John, Eric (Paige) and Kelly (Matt Korn) Kratschmer, Jacob Ruttenberg. Tyler and Dylan Lafrentz. Step Oma to Kirsten Belile-Frey and MacKenzie Belile. Step Great Oma to Emma, Aria and Lyra. Dear sister of Howard (Marybeth) Kaak and of the late Irmgard Kaak and H. Otto (Kay) Kaak. Dear Aunt Ellie and Great Aunt Ellie to many nieces and nephews around the world.

Ellie was an accomplished artist and loved all kinds of music. She loved to sing, especially at church and with her sister and brothers. Ellie loved to cook and bake and was the most loving hostess at many gatherings in her home. One guest told her that he had never felt so welcomed into someone's home. As she said, "There's always room in the inn!"

Her faith in God was the foundation of her life. She was involved in many areas at her church over the years. Her friends from church were her closest friends throughout her adult life. She will be missed so much by all who knew and loved her.

Private family interment at St. John's Cemetery, Oak Brook, IL. A Celebration of Life will take place at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorials to Lakeshore Public TV (www.lakeshorepbs.org) and Smile Train (www.smiletrain.org) would be appreciated.

Arrangements entrusted to Adolf Funeral Home – Willowbrook, 630-325-2300.



Published in Chicago Tribune on Jul. 5, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Adolf Funeral Home & Cremation Services
7000 South Madison Street
Willowbrook, IL 60527
630-325-2300
