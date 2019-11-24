|
|
age 95, nee Halper. Beloved wife of the late Thomas Roman "Lefty", ret. CFD,Veteran WWII, USMC, 2nd Division. Loving father of Donna J. (Robert Mulvey) Doornbos, Ret. Thomas, CFD (Mary), Kenneth A. Grandmother of 10 and great-grandmother of 18. Fond sister of the late Frank (Fritzi), Helene (late Leonard) Wivinis, Josephine (late Bud) May and Anna Cavaleri. Former parishioner of St. Augustine Church. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Chicago FF's Burn Foundation 440 W. 43rd Chicago 60609, or Joliet Area Community Hospice 250 Water Stone Circle Joliet, IL 60431. Arrangements by Kowske-Wolowiec Funeral Directors, Inc. Online tributes www.parksidechapels.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Nov. 24, 2019