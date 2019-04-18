|
Mother Eleanor M. (Petty) Crawford, 96, matriarch of her family, her church family and the previous pastor's wife (of the late Rev. Hiram Crawford) of Israel Methodist Community Church, Chicago Illinois went home to be with her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ on Wednesday April 10th, 2019 at South Lake Methodist Hospital in Merrillville, Indiana. She is survived by eight children Minister Morris (Faynell) Crawford of Merrillville, IN, Dr. Hiram (Dr. Joronda) Crawford and Ceasor Crawford of Chicago IL, Dr. Paul (Carolyn) Crawford of Oak Park IL, Laetitia Benberry of Aurora, IL, Esther Fuller of Oklahoma City, OK, Overseer Thomas (Pastor Constance) Crawford of Maywood, IL and Pastor Miriam McFarland of Baker, LA; one special daughter in love Dr. Alice Maria Crawford of Frankfort, IL , one sister, Mrs. Elsie Petty King of Detroit, MI. along with many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, great-great-grandchildren and relatives. Arrangements are as follows: Visitation Friday April 19, 2019 from 9-10am followed by the funeral service at 10am at Israel Methodist Community Church, 7620 South Cottage Grove Chicago, Illinois, 60619. Funeral services are entrusted to Leak and Sons Funeral Home 7838 South Cottage Grove, Chicago, Illinois 60619, (773) 846-6567
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Apr. 18, 2019