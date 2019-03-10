|
Eleanor E. Latzko, nee Garber, age 88, beloved wife of the late Frank Latzko (2010). Loving mother of Kurt (Lesley) Latzko, Karen (John) Tokarski, Diana Latzko, Amy Latzko and the late Frank Latzko and the late Steven Latzko. Cherished grandmother of Nicholas (Joanne) Latzko, Jennifer (Bernie) Gross, Heather (Tim) Baker and Andrew Tokarski. Dearest great-grandmother of five. Visitation Monday 3-8 p.m. Funeral Tuesday 10:45 a.m. from Colonial Chapel, 15525 S. 73rd Ave. (155th/Wheeler Dr. & Harlem) Orland Park, IL to St. George Church. Mass 11:30 a.m. Interment private at Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery, Elwood, IL. Memorials to the are appreciated. Express your thoughts and condolences at colonialchapel.com 708-532-5400
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Mar. 10, 2019