Chicago Tribune Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Colonial Chapel, Ltd.
15525 South 73rd Avenue
Orland Park, IL 60462
(708) 532-5400
Resources
More Obituaries for Eleanor Latzko
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Eleanor E. Latzko

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Eleanor E. Latzko Obituary
Eleanor E. Latzko, nee Garber, age 88, beloved wife of the late Frank Latzko (2010). Loving mother of Kurt (Lesley) Latzko, Karen (John) Tokarski, Diana Latzko, Amy Latzko and the late Frank Latzko and the late Steven Latzko. Cherished grandmother of Nicholas (Joanne) Latzko, Jennifer (Bernie) Gross, Heather (Tim) Baker and Andrew Tokarski. Dearest great-grandmother of five. Visitation Monday 3-8 p.m. Funeral Tuesday 10:45 a.m. from Colonial Chapel, 15525 S. 73rd Ave. (155th/Wheeler Dr. & Harlem) Orland Park, IL to St. George Church. Mass 11:30 a.m. Interment private at Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery, Elwood, IL. Memorials to the are appreciated. Express your thoughts and condolences at colonialchapel.com 708-532-5400
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Mar. 10, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Colonial Chapel, Ltd.
Download Now