Eleanor F. Brousil, nee Pospichal, age 89, of Brookfield; beloved wife of the late Joseph F. Brousil; loving mother of Robert Brousil, Carol (Larry) Anders, Michael (Jeanette) Brousil, Edward Brousil, Nancy Bechtold and Ellen (John) Reichler; dear grandmother of Jeff, Tim, Joel, Charles (fiancé Deanna), Staci (fiancé Logan) and Jack; great grandmother of Gannon; step-grandmother of four; sister of Robert (the late Clara) Pospichal, the late Evelyn (the late Richard) Jirsa, and the late Daniel (the late Louise) Pospichal. Aunt of many nieces and nephews. Visitation Tuesday, March 12, 2019, 3 P.M. to 8 P.M. and Wednesday, March 13, 2019, 9 A.M. to 9:30 A.M. at Hitzeman Funeral Home, Ltd., 9445 W. 31st Street, Brookfield; Funeral Wednesday 9:30 A.M. to St. Barbara Church, Brookfield; Mass 10 A.M. Interment Resurrection Cemetery. Member of the Catholic Order of Foresters Court No. 443. Information 708-485-2000 or www.HitzemanFuneral.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Mar. 11, 2019
